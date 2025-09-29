Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,261 Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,148,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,244,000 after buying an additional 49,102 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.2% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 515,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,312 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38,164.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,635,000 after purchasing an additional 505,680 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,329 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,017,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.17.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $327.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.65. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.24 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

