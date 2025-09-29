Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,221 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $64.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

