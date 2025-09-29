Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

