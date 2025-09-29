Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 1,344 Shares of JOYY Inc. $YY

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in JOYY by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,312,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 936,841 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in JOYY by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JOYY by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

YY opened at $58.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $55.31.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

