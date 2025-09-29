Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 306.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MPWR shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.34, for a total value of $2,443,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,939 shares in the company, valued at $33,338,265.26. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total value of $13,268,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,132,538.30. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,702 shares of company stock worth $55,594,820 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $887.55 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $954.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $826.61 and a 200-day moving average of $709.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

