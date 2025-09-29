Kathmere Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,873,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,740,000 after acquiring an additional 907,073 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,995,000 after acquiring an additional 161,350 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,589,000 after acquiring an additional 87,395 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 389,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 356,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $321.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $325.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.85.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

