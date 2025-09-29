Kathmere Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $BJAN

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS BJAN opened at $52.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.68. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $51.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.