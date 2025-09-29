Kathmere Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $877,203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,621,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,570 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,766,000. CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,799,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 587,068 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.46 on Monday. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 93.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

