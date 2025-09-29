Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Hershey by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Hershey by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $174.05.

Hershey Stock Up 1.6%

Hershey stock opened at $188.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.54. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 72.78%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $3,742,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,563,056. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,175. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,627 shares of company stock worth $16,043,435. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.