Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ING Group, N.V. $ING

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in ING Group by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in ING Group by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 67,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in ING Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ING Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in ING Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ING Group Stock Performance
NYSE:ING opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. ING Group, N.V. has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $26.02.
ING Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 450.0%. ING Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.80%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
ING Group Profile
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
