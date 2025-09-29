Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $292.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $294.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

