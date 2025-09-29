Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,948.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 24.0%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.55 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48. The company has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

