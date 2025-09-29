Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $485,000 Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

GEV stock opened at $605.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $622.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.47. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.50 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a PE ratio of 145.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.88.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Melius upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.35.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

