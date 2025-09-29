Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $93,898.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,500.02. The trade was a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

NYSE HPE opened at $24.01 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

