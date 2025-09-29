Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,840,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,175,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,387,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,260,000 after buying an additional 538,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,992,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,584,000 after buying an additional 72,511 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 60.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,472,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,443,000 after buying an additional 2,072,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,212,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,264,000 after buying an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of CCI stock opened at $95.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.38. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $119.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

