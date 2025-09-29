Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $284,000 in TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR $TIMB

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 30,036.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Price Performance

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29.

TIM Dividend Announcement

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. TIM had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.91%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1888 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered TIM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered TIM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised TIM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TIM from $19.10 to $23.60 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TIM from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TIM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Read Our Latest Report on TIMB

TIM Company Profile

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.