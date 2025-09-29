Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in State Street Corporation $STT

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of State Street by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,184,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $732,775,000 after purchasing an additional 674,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,264,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,770,000 after purchasing an additional 115,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,068,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of State Street by 6,967.4% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,713,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,932,000 after purchasing an additional 49,353 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT stock opened at $115.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. State Street Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $116.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.59.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

