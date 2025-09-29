Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.61 and a twelve month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney purchased 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,274.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at $684,981.35. The trade was a 36.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.