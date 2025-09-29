Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 57,451 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA $BBDO

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO – Free Report) by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,656 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 57,451 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5,542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 181,299 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $2.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 9.76%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

