Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd. $ICL

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of ICL stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. ICL Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a yield of 290.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.62%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

