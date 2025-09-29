Kathmere Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,962,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,563,106,000 after acquiring an additional 882,168 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Shopify by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,406 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $667,392,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Shopify by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,573 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Shopify by 21.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,649,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,382,000 after purchasing an additional 979,598 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $140.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.45. The firm has a market cap of $182.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.69. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $159.01.

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Shopify from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

