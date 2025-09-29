Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $52.38 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Wolfe Research raised Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $134,836.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,411.86. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $364,555.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 81,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,566.72. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,468 shares of company stock worth $10,250,470 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.