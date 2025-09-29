Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $234,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EME. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $641.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $620.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.43. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.89 and a 52-week high of $667.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.28.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

