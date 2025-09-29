Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $377,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 44.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $97.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average of $83.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barney Harford sold 15,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,424,544.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,670. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $82,917.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,375.77. The trade was a 52.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

