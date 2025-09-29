Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $173.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

