LeConte Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

LeConte Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 25,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.17.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $316.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $869.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $317.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

