Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Owen LaRue LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 100,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,678,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 737,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,355,000 after buying an additional 146,128 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $334.53 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

