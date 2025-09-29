Lincoln Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $514,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.04.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7%

Amazon.com stock opened at $219.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,772,985 shares of company stock worth $4,939,346,118 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

