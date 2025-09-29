LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3,502.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,576 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,465,000 after purchasing an additional 657,443 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $43,280,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,432,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,852,000 after buying an additional 606,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE LYB opened at $49.48 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $97.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 711.69%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

