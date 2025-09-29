Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 542 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9%

JPM opened at $316.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.96 and a 200 day moving average of $272.32. The company has a market cap of $869.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $317.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

