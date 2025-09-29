Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) & MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Head to Head Comparison

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) and Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of MillerKnoll shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of MillerKnoll shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MillerKnoll pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Man Wah pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. MillerKnoll pays out -300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MillerKnoll 0 3 0 0 2.00 Man Wah 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

MillerKnoll has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Man Wah has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MillerKnoll and Man Wah”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MillerKnoll $3.67 billion 0.34 -$36.90 million ($0.25) -71.92 Man Wah $2.17 billion 0.97 $264.63 million N/A N/A

Man Wah has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MillerKnoll.

Profitability

This table compares MillerKnoll and Man Wah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MillerKnoll -0.41% 10.96% 3.56% Man Wah N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MillerKnoll beats Man Wah on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc. researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions. It offers its products under the MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Herman Miller Circled Symbolic M, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger, Design Within Reach, DWR, HAY, NaughtOne, Nemschoff, Aeron, Mirra, Embody, Setu, Sayl, Cosm, Caper, Eames, Knoll, KnollExtra, Knoll Luxe, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, Edelman Leather, Spinneybeck Leather, Generation by Knoll, Regeneration by Knoll, MultiGeneration by Knoll, Remix, Holly Hunt, Vladimir Kagan, Muuto, Barcelona, and Womb names. The company offers its products through independent contract furniture dealers, direct contract sales, e-commerce websites, and wholesale and retail stores. Its products are used in institutional, health/science, and residential and other environments, and industrial and educational settings, as well as transportation terminals. The company was formerly known as Herman Miller, Inc. and changed its name to MillerKnoll, Inc. in November 2021. MillerKnoll, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers mattresses, smart furniture spare parts, and metal mechanism for recliners. The company is also involved in the production and sale of chairs and other products to railways, cinema chains, airlines, yachts, private clubs and other commercial customers; advertising and marketing of home furnishing products; property investment business; operation, leasing, and management of furniture malls; manufacturing and trading of bedding products, other furniture, and furniture components, as well as foam products; and research and production of smart drive machines and electric regulators. In addition, it offers property management, development, and leasing services; offshore sales, business consultancy, and back-office support services; business management, advertising, and design services; and marketing, logistics, and warehousing services. The company also operates hotel; and sells residential properties. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Fo Tan, Hong Kong. Man Wah Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Man Wah Investments Limited.

