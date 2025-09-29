Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 22,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.17.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $316.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.32. The stock has a market cap of $869.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $317.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

