McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $65.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.29. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.66 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

