McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.08.

McKesson Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $760.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $697.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $699.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $479.15 and a 12-month high of $770.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

