Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Medpace were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 64.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Medpace by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 24.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 10,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,350. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cornelius P. Mccarthy III sold 1,662 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.04, for a total value of $772,896.48. Following the sale, the director owned 10,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,012.88. This represents a 14.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,266 shares of company stock valued at $74,111,427. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $342.00 to $474.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $422.27.

Shares of MEDP opened at $496.79 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.05 and a fifty-two week high of $506.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $464.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. Medpace’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

