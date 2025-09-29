MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco lifted its holdings in MetLife by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MetLife by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in MetLife by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE MET opened at $81.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

