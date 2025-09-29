Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Position Boosted by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,765 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,412 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $231,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 323,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $160,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 564,387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 90,549,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,040,162,000 after purchasing an additional 90,533,328 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.45.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $511.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $512.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

