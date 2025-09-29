monday.com Ltd. $MNDY Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in monday.com were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in monday.com by 7.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 32.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 72.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 50.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com stock opened at $206.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 279.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.25. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $166.22 and a 12-month high of $342.64.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $299.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $381.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.86.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

