Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAU. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$7.50 target price on Montage Gold and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Beacon Securities lifted their target price on Montage Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Montage Gold

Montage Gold Trading Up 1.6%

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold stock opened at C$3.70 on Monday. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.24 and a 52 week high of C$3.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.55.

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.