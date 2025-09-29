Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,162,000. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $456.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $459.24 and its 200-day moving average is $433.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.90 and a 12-month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.78.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

