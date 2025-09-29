MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSCI opened at $565.40 on Monday. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $486.73 and a 1-year high of $642.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $562.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.53.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The firm had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $652.45.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 9,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $544.70 per share, with a total value of $5,401,245.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,143,554.90. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

