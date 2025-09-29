Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 11.9% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Newmont by 25.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Newmont by 64.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $154,923.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,205.91. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,246 shares of company stock worth $1,253,559. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $63.10 to $77.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Newmont Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NEM stock opened at $85.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $86.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.