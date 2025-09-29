NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins started coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $55,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXE opened at $9.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

