NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,961 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 4.1% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $13,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,458,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,976,852.80. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,050,558 shares of company stock valued at $701,164,609. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $178.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.20. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.