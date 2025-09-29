Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Stake Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $138.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.69 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.14 and its 200-day moving average is $157.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.