One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.1% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 612.2% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 9.5% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $337.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.48. The company has a market cap of $617.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.78 and a 12-month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

