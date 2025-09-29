OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OR shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on OR Royalties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the second quarter worth about $96,617,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OR Royalties by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,790,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,458 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,045,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of OR Royalties by 52.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,040,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,760 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 43.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,419,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,567 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $38.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 103.87 and a beta of 0.72. OR Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OR Royalties will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

