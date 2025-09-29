Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $178.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.55.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,050,558 shares of company stock worth $701,164,609. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

