Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $246.54 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $256.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,799.04. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,866 shares of company stock worth $52,363,610 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

