Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR Stock Position Decreased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Palomar were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,894,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,943,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $60,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,168 shares in the company, valued at $871,557.12. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $33,756.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,957.30. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,905 shares of company stock worth $2,839,676. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Price Performance

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $115.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.51. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $175.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $496.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.83.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

